Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.