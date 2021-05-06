JJJ Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,232 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,947,000 after purchasing an additional 201,523 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 238,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

