JJJ Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,232 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,947,000 after purchasing an additional 201,523 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 238,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.