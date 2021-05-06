Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.