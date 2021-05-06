Cwm LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.