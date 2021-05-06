Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $93,980,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 323,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

