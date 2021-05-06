Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $164.34 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.12.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

