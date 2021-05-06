Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $569.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.95 and its 200-day moving average is $532.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.