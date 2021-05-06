Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.