Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,608,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $581.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $586.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.31.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.87, for a total value of $851,122.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,698.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,062. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.