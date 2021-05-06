AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,574 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of PFG opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.