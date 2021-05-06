Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 77.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.