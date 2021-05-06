Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

