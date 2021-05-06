Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

