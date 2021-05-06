Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $482.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.99. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

