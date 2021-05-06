Tesla (TSLA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $860.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $860.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

4/19/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/4/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $775.00.

3/16/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/10/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at FIX to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $670.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.27, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.22 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $686.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

