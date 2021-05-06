Flowserve Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

FLS opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 18.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.