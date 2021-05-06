Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.26.

ALB stock opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

