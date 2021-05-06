Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $103.53.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.