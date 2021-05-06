Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

