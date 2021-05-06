Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 90,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after purchasing an additional 366,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,054,000 after purchasing an additional 404,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

