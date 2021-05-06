Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,129 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Federated Hermes worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

