Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $5.29 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $11,685,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $242.35 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.09.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

