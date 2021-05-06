Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $123.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

