Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $8.33 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

