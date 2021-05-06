DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,316 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

