Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

EQIX stock opened at $693.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total transaction of $506,313.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,095.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

