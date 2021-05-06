Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth $204,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 439,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

