Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.