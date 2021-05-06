Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,434,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

