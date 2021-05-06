B. Riley Comments on Vaxart, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

