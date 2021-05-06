William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

