FUNToken Reaches Market Cap of $458.44 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $458.44 million and $76.46 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00083592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.82 or 0.00805219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00101706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.63 or 0.08984698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

