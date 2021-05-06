Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $608.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

