Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.