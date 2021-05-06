Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 236,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

