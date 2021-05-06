Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.
NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.