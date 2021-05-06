Lattice Semiconductor Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,707 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.