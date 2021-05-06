Comerica Bank Buys New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

TNL stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

