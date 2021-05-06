Comerica Bank Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $261.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

