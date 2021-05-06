Comerica Bank Has $11.54 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,380 shares of company stock valued at $289,519 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

