Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells 19,360 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MYGN stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

