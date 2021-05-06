Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $51,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

