American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAT stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 451,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.