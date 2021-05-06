DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 25,000 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20.

DMTK opened at $36.21 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.