Peter Schultz Sells 15,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

