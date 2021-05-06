Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci Sells 26,072 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 1st, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

