PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Raised to Buy at HSBC

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.