FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,578 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

