Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

