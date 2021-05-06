Bunge (NYSE:BG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Bunge has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after acquiring an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 306,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

