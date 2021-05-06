Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.